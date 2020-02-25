192,000 new jobs opened in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The State Statistics Committee has published a statistical statement on closed and opened jobs in 2019.

ABC.AZ reports with reference to the SSC that the country registered closing of 9,400 jobs and the creation of 192,000 new jobs.

29.6% of the jobs were created at newly-established enterprises and organizations, 26.2% at the existing enterprises and organizations, 0.4% at restored enterprises and organizations, and 43.8% in other kinds of businesses. 45.8% of jobs created by legal entities account for provision of administrative and support services, 14.2% for construction, 8.9% for trade; vehicle repairs, 6.4% for manufacturing, 3.3% for public administration and defense; 3.1% for agriculture, forestry and fishing, 2.8% for tourist accommodation and public catering, 2.6% for professional, scientific and technical activities, 2.2% for education, 2.1% for transport and warehousing, and 8.6% for other economic activity.

