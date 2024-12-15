194 reporters killed during combat operations in Gaza - TV

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 194 reporters were killed during combat operations in the Gaza Strip starting last October, the Al Mayadeen TV channel said, citing the Gaza’s Government Media Office, News.Az reports.

"We hold the Israeli occupation, the US administration, and the countries complicit in this crime of genocide, such as the United Kingdom, Germany, and France, fully responsible for committing this heinous, brutal crime," the media office said.

News.Az