2 killed, 3 injured in West Virginia shooting

A shooting in West Virginia on Monday left two people dead — including the suspected gunman — and three others injured, local authorities said.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reported that deputies responded around 10:30 a.m. to the Mount Carbon area, about 10 miles northwest of Beckley, after receiving reports of gunfire and an armed suspect, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The suspected gunman was later found dead inside his home from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, while another victim was discovered under a nearby carport.

Three additional people sustained minor gunshot wounds. Officials said their injuries were not life-threatening.

