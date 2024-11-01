2 killed, 6 wounded in mass shooting in US city of Orlando

+ ↺ − 16 px

Eight people were shot, two fatally in downtown Orlando, the US State of Florida, early Friday, according to authorities.

The suspect has already been detained, News.Az reports, citing US media.Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith told reporters the wounded were taken to hospitals and were in stable condition.The suspect was identified as a 17 year old male who was arrested for grand theft last year. There was no word on what he was being charged with or the outcome of the other case.There was also no indication of why he allegedly opened fire or about the circumstances of the shooting.Earlier, it was reported that dozens of responded to the shooting scene.The station cited police as saying an emergency call came into dispatchers just after 1 a.m. EDT Friday indicating several people had been shot.In a post on X early Friday calling it a "critical incident," police said they're "conducting a shooting investigation. ... We are still gathering information and interviewing witnesses."

News.Az