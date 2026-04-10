Shocking close call at LAX: Pilot forced to slam brakes to avoid trucks - AUDIO

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The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a close call between a Frontier Airlines Airbus A321 and two trucks on the taxiway at Los Angeles International Airport.

"We just had two trucks just cut us off, we had to slam on the brakes not to hit 'em," the pilot is heard in the ATC audio detailing the incident on Wednesday night.

The pilot told air traffic control the trucks crossed in front of the jet as they were taxiing at a slow speed.

"It happened so fast, both of us were just like holy (expletive), and then we just slammed on the brakes. I might have to call the flight attendants to make sure everybody's alright in the back. It was real close. The closest I've ever seen."

In a statement, Frontier Airlines said, "We are aware of the incident. No injuries were reported to passengers or crew. We thank our crew for their vigilance and professionalism."

The incident comes just weeks after the Air Canada CRJ crash shortly after landing at New York City's LaGuardia Airport.

News.Az