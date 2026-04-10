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Trump says Iranians "have no cards," ahead of negotiations

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Trump says Iranians have no cards, ahead of negotiations
Photo: BBC

President Donald Trump continued amping up pressure on Iran ahead of this weekend’s negotiations, saying Tehran has “no cards” other than short-term “extortion” with the Strait of Hormuz, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

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“The Iranians don’t seem to realize they have no cards, other than a short term extortion of the World by using International Waterways,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “The only reason they are alive today is to negotiate!”


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

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