Pakistan hosting US-Iran talks a ‘proud moment’, says PM Sharif

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Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has described his country’s role in hosting talks between the United States and Iran as a “proud moment” not only for Pakistan but for the wider Muslim world.

In a televised address, delivered on what he called a “historic occasion”, Mr Sharif said the discussions marked a shift from confrontation to dialogue between the two sides, News.Az reports, citing Aljazeera.

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He noted that parties which had recently been in conflict had now agreed to pursue diplomatic engagement, describing the development as a positive step towards de-escalation.

The talks, being held in Pakistan, come amid heightened regional tensions and ongoing international efforts to stabilise the situation.

Mr Sharif said Islamabad’s role reflected its commitment to promoting peace and dialogue, adding that the development carried broader significance beyond national boundaries.

While details of the negotiations have not been made public, the announcement has been widely seen as a sign of cautious optimism, with hopes that diplomacy could help ease tensions between Washington and Tehran.

News.Az