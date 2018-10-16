2 pilots killed after Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jet crashes during military exercise with US

A Ukrainian Sukhoi-27 fighter jet crashed during large-scale military exercises with the U.S. air force, the Ukrainian air force said Tuesday.

"A Sukhoi-27 plane crashed at around 5:00 pm local time (1400 GMT) during a training flight," the General Staff said on its Facebook page, adding that "the bodies of the two pilots have been found."

Why the plane ran into difficulties was still not clear, Daily Sabah reports.

One pilot was a U.S. national, said local media reports.

The exercise. Clear Sky 2018, began Oct. 8 in Ukraine and is expected to run until Oct. 19.

The U.S., U.K., Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Netherlands, Poland and Romania are also attending NATO's aerial military exercises in western Ukraine.

News.Az

