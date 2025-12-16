2 policemen killed, 3 injured in train-van collision in Pakistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two police personnel were killed and three others injured when a police van collided with a passenger train in Pakistan's eastern Punjab province, police sources said on Tuesday.

The accident happened at about 7:30 p.m. local time on Monday at an open railway crossing in Sargodha district, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The van was struck by the train, Millat Express, while crossing the tracks, the sources said, adding that the impact of the collision was severe, leaving the police vehicle badly damaged.

Rescue teams rushed to the scene after receiving information and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, the sources added.

An investigation is underway to determine whether negligence or failure to observe safety procedures contributed to the accident.

