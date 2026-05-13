Air India cuts international flights amid fuel cost surge

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Air India has denied reports claiming it suspended all international flights for three months because of soaring fuel prices, but the airline has confirmed reductions to several overseas services as rising costs continue to pressure operations, News.Az reports, citing Gulf News.

The carrier has scaled back a number of international routes for a three-month period beginning in June as higher jet fuel prices and longer flight paths affect profitability on multiple long-haul sectors.

As part of temporary operational adjustments, Air India has suspended flights from Delhi to destinations including Chicago, Newark, Singapore and Shanghai.

Services to San Francisco, Paris and Toronto have also reportedly been reduced, while nearly 100 daily flights across the airline’s network are said to have been affected.

Air India Chief Executive Campbell Wilson said last week that the airline would continue adjusting some international services amid rising fuel costs and ongoing geopolitical tensions.

The challenges facing Indian airlines have intensified following the closure of Pakistani airspace, which has forced several westbound flights to take significantly longer routes.

Flights heading to Europe and North America are now operating on extended paths, increasing fuel consumption, crew expenses and overall flight durations.

Some services bound for North America have also started making technical stops in Vienna and Stockholm because of the longer routes.

The operational pressure has come alongside a sharp rise in global jet fuel prices.

Average jet fuel prices climbed to $162.89 per barrel for the week ending May 8, 2026, compared with $99.40 per barrel at the end of February.

Fuel expenses account for as much as 40 percent of airline operating costs, leaving long-haul international carriers particularly exposed during periods of rising oil prices.

The latest service reductions come as Air India continues a broader restructuring programme under the Tata Group.

According to reports, the Air India Group — including Air India Express — is expected to have recorded losses exceeding Rs22,000 crore for the financial year ending March 2026.

The airline has already implemented cost-control measures, including reduced discretionary spending, cuts to non-essential expenses and stricter internal compliance monitoring.

News.Az