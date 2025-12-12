Hong Kong fire probe to conclude within 9 months

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hong Kong leader John Lee said on Dec. 12 that the government aims to complete an independent investigation within nine months into a fire that killed at least 160 people.

The announcement comes over two weeks after the blaze swept through seven high-rise residential towers in the city, leaving authorities and residents searching for answers about the cause of the tragedy, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The investigation is expected to provide clarity on the circumstances of the fire and measures to prevent future incidents.

News.Az