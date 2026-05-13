Trump says Iran ceasefire is ‘on life support’ as tensions with Israel and Hezbollah continue

The remarks come amid escalating tensions across the Middle East, including ongoing Israeli strikes in Lebanon targeting areas linked to Hezbollah despite existing truce arrangements, News.Az reports, citing CBS News.

Lebanese authorities have reported repeated airstrikes on vehicles and infrastructure, with casualties continuing in southern regions even as diplomatic efforts to stabilize the situation remain underway.

Trump has described Iran’s position in negotiations as unacceptable, while Iranian officials have signaled readiness to respond to any renewed U.S. military action. Iran’s parliamentary leadership has warned that any aggression would be met with a strong response, further increasing concerns that the ceasefire could collapse.

The situation is also complicated by wider regional dynamics, including continued military activity involving Israel and Hezbollah and efforts by international mediators to prevent a broader escalation. The United States has been attempting to balance diplomatic engagement with military readiness as uncertainty grows over whether the current pause in fighting can hold.

The ceasefire, already described by U.S. officials as extremely fragile, has been tested repeatedly in recent weeks through renewed strikes, naval tensions near key shipping routes, and competing political demands from both sides. Analysts say the situation remains highly unstable, with the risk of renewed large-scale conflict still present.

Despite the tensions, diplomatic channels remain open, with discussions involving multiple regional and global powers continuing in an effort to prevent further escalation and restore a more durable agreement.