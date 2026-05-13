Accept Iran’s rights or face repeated defeats, Defence Ministry says

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Iran’s Defence Ministry has said the United States and Israel must accept what it described as the legitimate and definitive rights of the Iranian nation or face repeated defeats both diplomatically and militarily.

“Without securing these reasonable and definitive rights, the enemy will not be able to extricate itself from the quagmire in which it is trapped,” Defence Ministry spokesman Brigadier General Reza Talaei-Nik said in Tehran on Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

He said Iran, backed by what he described as the strong support of its people, had demonstrated significant capabilities both on the battlefield and in diplomacy.

“If the enemy does not yield to Iran’s rightful demands in diplomacy, it should expect a repeat of its past defeats on the military field,” Talaei-Nik said.

He added that further defeats for Iran’s adversaries were predictable given the realities in the region, and claimed that the Iranian nation would ultimately emerge victorious from what he described as an “imposed war”.

Talaei-Nik also warned that any new threat, aggression or violation by the enemy would be met with a “decisive, final and regret-inducing response”.

“The repeated retreat of US ships and naval vessels from the conflict zone demonstrates the determination and capability of our country’s armed forces, both the IRGC and the Army, and they are fully prepared to deliver a regret-inducing response to any aggression,” he said.

News.Az