20 injured as minibus overturns in Azerbaijan
A serious road traffic incident took place today along the 22nd kilometer of the Aghdam-Fuzuli highway, where a Ford-branded passenger minibus overturned, leaving 20 individuals injured, News.Az reports citing the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

All the victims are residents of the Baharli settlement and were traveling in the vehicle at the time of the accident. The injured sustained varying degrees of trauma and were immediately administered medical care.

Law enforcement authorities have launched a formal investigation to determine the circumstances and possible causes leading to the overturn. Further updates are expected as the inquiry progresses.


