20,000 people rescued from rubble in Türkiye evacuated to other regions - minister

Some 20,000 people rescued from rubble in Türkiye's earthquake zone have been evacuated to other regions, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said, News.az reports.

According to him, they have been transferred by air, ambulances and sea transport.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to the severe destruction.

