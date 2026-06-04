Fire at Sri Lanka elderly care facility leaves 12 dead

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A total of 12 people have been confirmed dead after a fire broke out at an elderly care facility in Sri Lanka’s Western Province on Wednesday evening, local police said Thursday, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

According to authorities, following the incident in Anguruwatota, Horana, rescuers managed to safely evacuate 44 individuals from the facility without injuries, while seven others were wounded and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Three people are currently unaccounted for, authorities added.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.

News.Az