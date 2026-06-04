Gunmen kidnap seven students in Nigeria's Zamfara state

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armed gunmen have kidnapped seven students from an off campus residence in northwestern Nigeria's Zamfara State, highlighting the continuing security challenges facing the region.

According to local authorities, the attack occurred in the early hours of Wednesday in the Kaura Namoda area. The assailants reportedly stormed the students' accommodation and abducted the victims before fleeing the scene, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

RECOMMENDED STORIES Nancy Guthrie update: Former detective points to overlooked clues in case files

Smart AI for students: How to prep for exams when you’re behind

Gunmen kidnap 7 students in Nigeria

Why is Nigeria frequently associated with kidnapping and terrorism?

Officials said one of the kidnapped students managed to escape and was later found safe. Security forces have launched a search operation to rescue the remaining six students and apprehend those responsible for the attack.

Zamfara State remains one of Nigeria's most volatile regions, where armed criminal groups frequently carry out kidnappings, attacks on communities and raids on major roads. The gangs, often referred to locally as bandits, have increasingly targeted students and educational institutions in recent years.

The latest abduction adds to growing concerns over the security situation in northwestern Nigeria, where kidnappings for ransom have become a major challenge despite ongoing military operations against criminal groups.

Authorities have pledged to intensify rescue efforts and strengthen security measures in the affected area as investigations into the incident continue.

News.Az