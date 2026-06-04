Palestine reports severe shortage of essential medicines

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The Palestinian Ministry of Health has warned that thousands of patients are facing serious risks due to critical shortages of medicines and medical supplies, with more than one-third of essential drugs currently at zero stock levels, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

In a statement, the ministry said that the lives of more than 4,000 cancer patients, along with thousands of dialysis patients, are under direct threat.

It reported that 50 out of 97 cancer treatment drugs have completely run out, while 265 specialised medical consumables and 79 laboratory items are also at zero stock.

According to the ministry, the crisis has resulted in the postponement of more than 11,000 scheduled surgeries, caused by shortages of medical supplies and ongoing labor-related actions.

The ministry said the situation stems from Israel’s complete withholding of Palestinian tax revenues, known as clearance revenues, over the past 15 months. It added that these funds make up approximately 68 percent of the Palestinian Finance Ministry’s income.

It further warned of catastrophic health conditions in the Gaza Strip, where healthcare facilities are struggling with severe shortages amid widespread destruction of hospitals and continued exhaustion among medical personnel.

The ministry appealed to the international community for urgent intervention, requesting $50 million for life-saving medicines as well as additional financial support to prevent the collapse of the health sector. It also called on Israel, as the occupying power, to fulfill its obligations under international law.

The ministry stated that its accumulated debt has reached 3.8 billion shekels, approximately $1 billion.

News.Az