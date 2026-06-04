‘Humiliated’ enemy shifting to hybrid war after military defeat: Khamenei

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Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, has said Iran’s adversaries have turned to “hybrid warfare” tactics after what he described as a humiliating defeat in the face of the country’s armed forces, urging national unity and vigilance to counter enemy plots.

Khamenei made the remarks in a message on Thursday marking the 37th anniversary of the death of the founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Imam Khomeini, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

The Supreme Leader said the “enemy” had suffered defeat and “profound humiliation” in its confrontation with Iran’s armed forces and was now seeking to compensate through hybrid warfare strategies.

“The malicious enemy, having been defeated in its confrontation with your brave sons in the armed forces and having experienced profound humiliation both on the battlefield and in the public arena, has focused its efforts on two objectives within the framework of hybrid warfare: weakening the people’s resilience and creating miscalculations among the country’s officials,” Khamenei said.

He added: “The system of domination that created a military outpost called Israel nearly 80 years ago cannot accept the existence of a strong and independent Iran, endowed with numerous advantages and capabilities, on the eastern border of the false and fictitious geography of Greater Israel — that is, east of the Euphrates — so it spares no effort to prevent Iran’s progress.”

News.Az