Why Pirelli shares fell sharply after Grizzly Research report

Why Pirelli shares fell sharply after Grizzly Research report

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Pirelli shares came under heavy pressure after US based short seller Grizzly Research accused the Italian tyre maker of potentially making more money from its Russian operations than it discloses to investors.

The report triggered a sharp market reaction in Milan, with Pirelli stock falling by as much as 13.4 percent at the open before recovering part of its losses.

The episode has put renewed focus on Western companies that still retain business links with Russia after the start of the war in Ukraine.

What happened to Pirelli shares?

Pirelli shares dropped sharply after Grizzly Research announced that it had taken a short position in the company. A short position means the investor profits if the share price falls.

The stock initially plunged by more than 13 percent in Milan trading, reflecting investor concern that the allegations could raise reputational, regulatory and financial risks for the company.

What did Grizzly Research allege?

Grizzly Research questioned whether Pirelli is earning more from Russia than it has disclosed publicly.

The short seller claimed that Russian filings suggest around 10 percent of Pirelli’s net profit may come from operations in Russia. This figure has drawn attention because Pirelli’s own reporting shows that Russia is grouped within a wider region that includes the Middle East, Africa and India.

Why is this important?

The issue is sensitive because many Western companies reduced, froze or exited Russian operations after Moscow launched its war against Ukraine.

Any suggestion that a major European company is generating significant profit from Russia can create political, ethical and compliance concerns. Investors are especially cautious because Russia related exposure may involve sanctions risk, reputational damage and pressure from regulators or governments.

What has Pirelli previously said about Russia?

Pirelli said in 2022 that it had halted investments in Russia and would limit local factory activity to what was necessary to finance salaries and social services for employees.

At the time, the company said it opposed the war and would reduce activities in Russia. However, it did not fully close its Russian operations.

Has Pirelli responded to the latest allegations?

Pirelli was not immediately available for comment on the latest report. Until the company gives a detailed response, the claims remain allegations made by a short seller.

That distinction matters because short sellers have a financial interest in falling share prices. Their reports can uncover real problems, but they can also be disputed by target companies.

Why did the market react so strongly?

Investors reacted quickly because the report raised three concerns at once.

First, there is a transparency question over how much profit Pirelli may be generating in Russia.

Second, there is a sanctions and compliance question, even though the report does not by itself prove any violation.

Third, there is a reputational question. For a European brand, perceived dependence on Russia during the war can become a major public relations problem.

Could this become a regulatory issue?

It could, depending on what authorities or investors decide to examine. If the allegations lead to questions about disclosure standards, sanctions compliance or the structure of Pirelli’s Russian business, regulators may seek clarification.

At this stage, however, there is no confirmed finding of wrongdoing.

What does this mean for investors?

For investors, the key issue is uncertainty. Pirelli recently reported stronger quarterly profit, but the short seller report has shifted attention from operating performance to geopolitical exposure.

The stock reaction shows that investors want clearer answers on Russia revenue, profit contribution, ownership structures and compliance controls.

Is Pirelli hiding Russia profits?

That has not been proven. The accusation comes from a short seller, and Pirelli has not yet publicly answered the latest claims in detail.

The central question is whether Pirelli’s public reporting gives investors enough visibility into Russia related profit. Until the company responds with clearer figures, the controversy is likely to remain a pressure point for the stock.

What happens next?

The next major step will be Pirelli’s response. Investors will look for a detailed explanation of Russian revenue, profit exposure and legal compliance.

If the company provides convincing clarification, the share price may stabilize. If the answers are vague or incomplete, pressure could continue.

For now, the case highlights a broader problem for European companies: even limited Russia exposure can become a serious market risk when investors suspect that the real financial picture is not fully visible.

News.Az