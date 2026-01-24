2029 Asian Winter Games in Saudi Arabia postponed

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 2029 Asian Winter Games in Saudi Arabia have been postponed, the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee and the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) announced on Saturday, News.az reports, citing CNN.

In a joint statement, the two organizations said they had agreed on "an updated framework for future hosting" following extensive consultations. No new date was announced, with a revised timeline to be confirmed later.

The postponement reflects what the statement described as "a shared commitment to the long-term and sustainable development of winter sports in Saudi Arabia and the West Asia region."

Under the revised approach, Saudi Arabia will initially host a series of standalone winter sports events over the coming years. The competitions are intended to promote winter disciplines, expand participation, and support the development of athletes, officials and facilities.

The phased plan is designed to allow additional preparation time while encouraging broader regional involvement ahead of a future Asian Winter Games.

The OCA praised Saudi Arabia's efforts to build sustainable winter sports programs, saying the new direction supports a structured, step-by-step development model in West Asia and aligns with the council's wider continental objectives.

News.Az