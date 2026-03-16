Amsterdam police probe new blast linked to extremist group

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Dutch police are investigating a new explosion that damaged an office building in Amsterdam, reportedly claimed by the same extremist group that earlier took responsibility for a blast at a Jewish school in the city.

Authorities said the explosion caused a small fire that was quickly extinguished by security guards and resulted in minor damage to the building. No immediate injuries were reported, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Police are now examining whether the latest incident is connected to the earlier explosion at the Jewish school that occurred on Saturday.

Officials said it remains unclear whether the targeted office building has any direct connection to Amsterdam’s Jewish community.

The building is managed by Sienna Investment Managers, which has not yet commented on the incident.

Saturday’s explosion at the school also caused minor damage but prompted strong condemnation from Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema and Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten.

The extremist group behind the claim has also taken responsibility for previous attacks targeting synagogues in Rotterdam and Liege in Belgium.

Following the recent incidents, authorities have increased security around Jewish sites across Amsterdam.

Dutch Justice Minister David van Weel said earlier that a possible connection between the explosions in Amsterdam and Rotterdam could not be ruled out, though officials have not confirmed claims circulating on social media.

Concerns about potential attacks on Jewish communities globally have intensified amid heightened geopolitical tensions following recent strikes involving the United States, Israel and Iran.

News.Az