Nursery worker jailed 24 years for abusing young children

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A nursery worker in Bristol, England, has been sentenced to 24 years in prison for sexually abusing children in his care.

Nathan Bennett, 30, preyed on two- and three-year-olds at the Partou King Street nursery. He was found guilty of eight charges, including rape, sexual assault, and assault by penetration, relating to five children. He had also previously admitted 13 other related charges. Bennett will serve his sentence in prison, followed by a six-year extended licence, and is placed on the sex offenders’ register for life with an indefinite sexual harm prevention order, News.Az reports, citing the BBC.

Police were alerted after nursery staff observed Bennett on CCTV touching a child inappropriately, which led to his arrest and the nursery’s closure. Staff had noted warning signs including Bennett sitting children on his lap for prolonged periods and wearing trousers with holes in the crotch area.

During the trial, interviews with two victims were shown, and parents described the profound emotional impact on their families. One parent said:

“What we want is simple – that he never has access to children again.”

Bennett claimed he was “emulating” abuse he had suffered as a child, denying sexual attraction to minors.

Judge William Hart described Bennett as an “incorrigible and dangerous paedophile” with an uncontrollable sexual interest in male toddlers, emphasizing that Bennett prioritized his own desires over the welfare of the children.

The families involved said the nursery failed to act on early warning signs, and some abuse could have been prevented. Law firm Leigh Day, representing multiple families, said they are pursuing civil legal action to hold the nursery accountable and ensure safeguarding improvements.

Detective Inspector Lucy Ford said:

“Nathan Bennett is a predatory paedophile who manipulates his way into positions of trust to access very young victims.”

News.Az