Russian AI drone reaches central Kyiv for the first time

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Russian forces carried out a morning drone attack on Kyiv on March 16, with at least one strike UAV reportedly reaching the city center, according to Defense Express. Fragments of the drone were found on Independence Square, showing a distinctive X-shaped tail and pusher propeller typical of a Lancet UAV.

Preliminary reports suggest the drone may have been AI-powered and capable of autonomous operation. Analysts note it could have been part of a swarm, navigating and striking independently without direct operator control. Colored markings on the fragments hint at potential mesh modem or mobile network communication, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Lancet’s standard flight range is around 50 km, but Russia claims some drones can reach up to 136 km. If true, this would mark a significant development in Russian drone operations.

However, Ukrainian officials are skeptical. Serhii Beskrestnov, advisor to the Defense Minister, said Lancet drones are not designed to reach Kyiv, being intended for frontline strikes with limited battery and control range. He suggested the fragments may have been deliberately dropped as part of a Russian information operation.

Andriy Kovalenko, head of Ukraine’s Countering Disinformation Center, echoed this caution, noting it cannot be confirmed that the drone physically flew from Russian territory.

During the early March 16 attack, over 30 drones of various types targeted Kyiv and surrounding areas, including both strike and reconnaissance drones. According to Kateryna Pop, spokesperson for Kyiv City Military Administration, debris fell in open areas and no casualties were reported.

The Ukrainian military continues to collect radar, radio signal, and drone footage to analyze the incident and verify what occurred.

News.Az