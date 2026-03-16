Emirates resumes limited flights after earlier suspension

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Emirates has resumed reduced flight operations after a temporary suspension earlier on Monday.

In an update on X, the airline said some flights scheduled for today have been cancelled. Affected passengers will receive cancellation notices and information about rebooking options, News.Az reports.

Customers are advised to check their flight status on the Emirates website before heading to the airport. Passengers transiting through Dubai will only be allowed to travel if their connecting flights are operating.

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The airline also urged travelers not to go to the airport unless they hold a confirmed booking.

Emirates said it continues to monitor the situation and will adjust its operational schedule as needed.

Passengers are encouraged to review the latest updates on the airline’s website and check their email for notifications regarding any changes or cancellations before traveling to the airport.

The airline thanked customers for their patience and understanding, stressing that the safety and security of passengers and crew remain its top priority.

News.Az