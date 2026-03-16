Pope Leo urges media to show human cost of war, not propaganda

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Pope Leo XIV on Monday called on journalists to focus on the suffering caused by conflicts rather than amplifying propaganda or glorifying war.

Speaking to broadcasters from Italy's TG2 television, the pope urged reporters “to show the face of war and tell it through the eyes of the victims, so as not to turn it into a video game.” He stressed that news coverage should avoid becoming “a megaphone of power” and must prioritize accuracy over sensationalism, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Leo, the first U.S.-born pope, highlighted the dangers of reporting in war zones without careful verification, noting that media can inadvertently spread propaganda when covering violent conflicts.

Although he did not name a specific conflict in his remarks, the pope has recently called for an immediate ceasefire in the ongoing U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, denouncing what he described as “atrocious violence.”

His warning mirrors comments by U.S. Cardinal Blase Cupich, who criticized the White House for sharing a social media video that combined footage of the Iran war with scenes from video games and action movies, calling the video “sickening.”

Pope Leo’s appeal underscores the responsibility of media to humanize conflict rather than turn it into entertainment or political messaging.

News.Az