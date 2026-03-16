US deploys elite Marines near Strait of Hormuz

US deploys elite Marines near Strait of Hormuz

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The United States is sending an elite Marine unit to the Middle East amid rising tensions over the Strait of Hormuz.

A Pentagon source told the newspaper that the specialized force is tasked with regaining control of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint that serves as the main entry to the Persian Gulf, News.Az reports, citing the Telegraph.

The 2,500-strong operational group is part of a rapid-response expeditionary corps trained for amphibious, ground, and air operations.

Their deployment is intended to enable US raids on islands near the strait, where Iran could potentially station mine-laying boats, posing a threat to global shipping.

News.Az