2,608 soldiers dead in eastern Ukraine, president says

More than 2,600 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in the fight against pro-Russian separatists in the east, Ukrainian president said Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Speaking at a meeting with senior army members of the Ukraine Armed Forces in the capital Kiev, Petro Poroshenko criticized Russia's modernization of its military could pose threat to Ukraine.

"To date, 2,608 have lost their lives in clashes with pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine," the president said.

In his remarks, he said Russian troops stationed in Transdniester region of Moldova could also assault Ukraine “at any time.”

Poroshenko said Ukraine was able to "halt Russian occupation thanks to the heroic fight of Ukrainian soldiers, Ukrainians' patriotism and efforts of Ukrainian diplomats".

Ukraine has been wracked by conflict since March 2014 following Russia’s annexation of Crimea after an illegal independence vote.

News.Az