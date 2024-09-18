2nd wave of device blasts strikes Lebanon, leaving at least 9 dead

+ ↺ − 16 px

Explosions occurred in Beirut and various locations across Lebanon in what appears to be a second wave of detonations involving electronic devices, according to Hezbollah officials and state media. They reported that walkie-talkies and solar equipment were targeted, following the previous day's incident where hundreds of pagers exploded, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

At least nine people were killed and 300 were wounded, the Health Ministry said.The new blasts hit a country still thrown into confusion and anger after Tuesday's pager bombings, which appeared to be a complex Israeli attack targeting Hezbollah members that caused civilian casualties, too. At least 12 people were killed, including two children, and some 2,800 people wounded as hundreds of pagers used by Hezbollah members began detonating wherever they happened to be — in homes, cars, at grocery stores and in cafes.In the first wave of bombings, it appeared that small amounts of explosives had been hidden in the thousands of pagers delivered to Hezbollah and remotely detonated. The reports of further electronic devices exploding suggested even greater infiltration of boobytraps into Lebanon's supply chain. It also deepens concerns over the attacks in which hundreds of blasts went off in public areas, often with many bystanders, with no certainty of who was holding the rigged devices.The hand-held radios were purchased by Hezbollah five months ago, around the same time that the pagers were bought, said a security source.Israel's spy agency Mossad, which has a long history of sophisticated operations on foreign soil, planted explosives inside pagers imported by Hezbollah months before Tuesday's detonations, a senior Lebanese security source and another source told Reuters.

