3 dead, 26 wounded as train rams into bus in Serbia

3 dead, 26 wounded as train rams into bus in Serbia

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least three people died and 26 others were wounded when a passenger train collided with a bus carrying students in southern Serbia on Friday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The accident took place at 7.30 a.m. (0630GMT) near Nis city at a level crossing with no warning traffic signs.

Among the dead was a child, director of Nis Hospital Zoran Radovanovic told Serbian state television RTS.

He also said that ten of the injured are in critical condition.

Police, fire fighters and rescue teams were dispatched to the scene following the accident, the Serbian Interior Ministry said in a statement.

The rail services were suspended on the route.

News.Az

News.Az