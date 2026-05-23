Zelensky warns of possible Russian strike involving Oreshnik missile

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has claimed that Russia is preparing a new attack against Ukraine that could involve the Oreshnik missile system.





In a message published on social media, Zelensky said Ukrainian intelligence services, together with information received from international partners, had detected signs of preparations for a combined strike. According to him, the potential operation could include missiles and drones targeting key facilities across the country, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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The Ukrainian leader said military commanders and security agencies had been instructed to strengthen readiness measures and closely monitor the situation. He also urged the public to pay attention to official air raid warnings and follow safety instructions.

The warning comes amid ongoing missile and drone attacks exchanged between Russia and Ukraine. Both sides have intensified long range strikes in recent months as fighting continues along several sections of the front line.

The Oreshnik missile has been presented by Russian officials as one of the country's advanced strategic weapons systems. Ukraine has repeatedly expressed concern about its possible deployment and use in the conflict.

Russian authorities have not commented on Zelensky’s latest statement.

Ukraine’s air defence forces remain on alert as officials assess the threat level and monitor any further military activity.

News.Az