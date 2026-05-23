Yandex metrika counter

US adds Atlanta area airport for Ebola screening, CDC says

  • World
  • Share
US adds Atlanta area airport for Ebola screening, CDC says
Source: Xinhua

Americans coming back from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda or ​South Sudan now have a second ‌entry point for returning to the United States, with the CDC on Saturday expanding its enhanced ​Ebola screening to include Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta ​International Airport.

Hartsfield-Jackson has previously been used to ⁠screen passengers and has established operational ​procedures in place, the U.S. Centers for Disease ​Control and Prevention said , News.az reports, citing Reuters.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Washington's Dulles International Airport was designated this week to screen returning citizens for the ​Ebola virus.

Enhanced public health entry screening ​is one component of CDC's Ebola approach, which also ‌includes ⁠overseas exit screening, airline illness reporting, and post-arrival public health monitoring.

The World Health Organization says 82 cases have been confirmed so far ​in the DRC, ​with ⁠seven confirmed deaths, 177 suspected deaths and almost 750 suspected cases ​linked to the Bundibugyo strain of ​Ebola.

 Earlier ⁠this week, the Trump administration banned non-citizens who had traveled to the DRC, Uganda ⁠or South ​Sudan in recent weeks ​from entering the United States.


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      