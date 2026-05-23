US adds Atlanta area airport for Ebola screening, CDC says

US adds Atlanta area airport for Ebola screening, CDC says

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Americans coming back from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda or ​South Sudan now have a second ‌entry point for returning to the United States, with the CDC on Saturday expanding its enhanced ​Ebola screening to include Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta ​International Airport.

Hartsfield-Jackson has previously been used to ⁠screen passengers and has established operational ​procedures in place, the U.S. Centers for Disease ​Control and Prevention said , News.az reports, citing Reuters.

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Washington's Dulles International Airport was designated this week to screen returning citizens for the ​Ebola virus.

Enhanced public health entry screening ​is one component of CDC's Ebola approach, which also ‌includes ⁠overseas exit screening, airline illness reporting, and post-arrival public health monitoring.

The World Health Organization says 82 cases have been confirmed so far ​in the DRC, ​with ⁠seven confirmed deaths, 177 suspected deaths and almost 750 suspected cases ​linked to the Bundibugyo strain of ​Ebola.

Earlier ⁠this week, the Trump administration banned non-citizens who had traveled to the DRC, Uganda ⁠or South ​Sudan in recent weeks ​from entering the United States.

News.Az