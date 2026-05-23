2 tourists found dead in South Africa's Kruger National Park

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Two tourists were found dead in South Africa's Kruger National Park, and police have opened murder and hijacking cases, local media reported on Saturday.

The bodies of the two tourists were discovered Friday afternoon near Cross Corner, close to the confluence of the Levubu and Limpopo rivers in the northern part of the park, the Independent Online reported, citing Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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The victims, a 71-year-old man and a woman whose identity has not been confirmed, reportedly arrived at one of the camps in Kruger National Park on Sunday. They were last seen on Wednesday morning at the Pafuri picnic site, and a search was launched after they failed to return, according to the report.

Police said the man had sustained stab wounds to the upper body, while the woman had also suffered severe injuries believed to have been inflicted with a sharp object.

The vehicle believed to have been used by the victims was not found. Police have launched a manhunt, while investigations are continuing in cooperation with park authorities.

News.Az