Nvidia says its forecast for $200 billion CPU market includes China

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Nvidia (NVDA.O), opens new tab CEO Jensen Huang said ​on Saturday that his forecast of a $200 billion market for CPUs includes China, signalling Nvidia still sees significant long-term demand ‌in the market amid ongoing U.S.-China technology tensions.

Central processing units have taken centre stage as companies and businesses gravitate towards agentic AI - systems that perform autonomous functions - broadening demand beyond graphics processing units, or GPUs, that are used to train large models, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

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Huang on Wednesday aimed to assure investors that the world's most valuable company can keep up its ​blockbuster growth with the help of a broad base of customers and that new products will help it beat the $1 trillion in ​sales it has forecast for its flagship AI chips.

During an earnings call on Wednesday, Huang said Nvidia's new "Vera" ⁠central processors give it access to a new $200 billion market.

Speaking to reporters upon arrival in Taipei on Saturday and asked if that forecast included ​China, he said: "I would think so."

News.Az