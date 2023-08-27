Yandex metrika counter

3 killed in ‘racially motivated’ attack in US state of Florida

A US gunman in a deadly "racially motivated" attack had a gun with Nazi symbols and left a manifesto that said “he hated black people,” according to officials on Saturday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency. 

Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook confirmed the deaths after a shooting at a store on Kings Road in Jacksonville, Florida.

Police officers are in the area near Edward Waters University, a small historically Black university.

Mayor Donna Deegan told the WJXT television station that multiple fatalities were inside a Dollar General store, without providing futher details.

“This is unacceptable,” said Deegan. “One shooting is too much but these mass shootings are really hard to take.”


