3 meme coins to keep on your radar as Shiba Inu sees strong whale buy activity

Strong whale activity around Shiba Inu has signaled renewed interest in meme coins, and several emerging projects are catching that momentum.

Little Pepe, MemeCore (M), and Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) stand out as particularly compelling candidates against this backdrop.

1. Little Pepe (LILPEPE)

Little Pepe enters this moment with presale stage 13 active at around $0.0022. It has raised over $26 million across all presale stages, having sold more than 16 billion tokens by this point. That alone signals serious investor confidence. What makes Little Pepe especially interesting is that it is not merely riding hype; it is building a Layer-2, Ethereum-compatible framework intended to offer fast, low-fee transactions and infrastructure more often associated with utility-oriented projects rather than flash-in-the-pan memes. As presale stages progress, prices have already begun creeping upward, which means early presale investors may see considerable upside if listing and post-listing momentum remain strong. Little Pepe demonstrates both community enthusiasm and a roadmap leaning toward scalability; those are key variables when whales begin circling.

2. MemeCore (M)

MemeCore is advancing a vision often termed “Meme 2.0”—where community virality is backed by layers of technical infrastructure and governance, not just social media buzz. It functions as a Layer-1 chain, giving creators, developers, and memecoin projects space to build and deploy.

Price performance has been anything but quiet: recent trading has shown sharp gains, new all-time highs, and rising volume. Metrics suggest healthy interest from both retail and whales; strong trading pairs, rising market cap (in the billions), and a narrative of moving beyond speculation into sustainable growth. While no memecoin is risk-free, MemeCore’s structural developments—staking, dApps, ecosystem support—offer potential for staying power. If Shiba Inu’s whale activity spills over into broader meme coin cycles, MemeCore may ride that wave especially well.

3. Pudgy Penguins (PENGU)

Pudgy Penguins has long existed as a cultural property in the NFT/Web3 world, and recent developments suggest it is stepping more forcefully into the coin/token domain. The PENGU token has begun attracting cited whale bids, along with increasing burn activity—over 357 million PENGU burned, representing around 13.7% of supply. Supply tightening tends to matter when demand heats up.

Furthermore, the number of holders has climbed—868,000 holders as per recent data—and activity in the Abstract chain has shown both traders and on-chain supporters increasing. Institutional interest has also crept in: a partnership between Sharps Technology (a publicly-listed Solana treasury) and Pudgy Penguins aims to bridge exposure between the IP driven by Pudgy Penguins and institutional asset management with SOL.

That suggests PENGU is no longer simply a meme with nostalgic value—it is being positioned as a brand and asset tapping into broader Web3 adoption. When whales accumulate, tokens with such mixed branding and institutional traction frequently benefit disproportionately.

Comparative Strengths & Bullish Catalysts

Shiba Inu’s strong whale buy activity creates ripple effects across the meme coin space. Investors watching large wallets load up Shiba Inu often search for similar risk-reward setups, tokens where community momentum, supply dynamics, and utility or branding combine. Little Pepe, MemeCore, and Pudgy Penguins each bring one or more of those ingredients in spades.

Little Pepe combines early presale advantage with technical aspiration (Layer-2, Ethereum compatibility). The presale pricing progression indicates strong demand, and if the project delivers on promised infrastructure, listing could spark a sharp leap.

MemeCore is already listed in many venues, showing velocity in market cap and community reach. Its work toward governance, utility, and ecosystem tools may give it staying power beyond the initial meme hype. Pudgy Penguins adds a dimension of external credibility: IP, cultural cachet, institutional alignment, and tokenomics that include burns and increasing holder base—ingredients for asymmetric return when the macro flow turns toward smaller-cap but culture-rich projects.

Conclusion

When Shiba Inu whales begin accumulating, smart capital often seeks similar narratives with more upside potential. Little Pepe appears poised to benefit greatly from this dynamic, given its presale momentum, technical infrastructure, and strong early interest.

MemeCore presents the case of a meme ecosystem built to last, not just to rally. Pudgy Penguins offers the amalgam of culture, brand power, and rising institutional visibility. Together, those three warrant serious attention. For those willing to identify emerging winners early, this trio may deliver strong returns if meme coin sentiment continues its current ascent.

