3 Norwegian diplomats have been expelled from Russia, Norway says

3 Norwegian diplomats have been expelled from Russia, Norway says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia has expelled three Norwegian diplomats, News.az reports citing the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It comes after Norway granted the same number of Russian diplomats persona non grata earlier this month in response to the atrocities alleged to have been committed by Russian forces in the Ukrainian town of Bucha.

It marks the latest retaliatory move from Russia amid a mass expulsion of diplomats across Europe in response to the war in Ukraine.

News.Az