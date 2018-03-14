3 soldiers martyred, 4 injured in southeast Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

Improvised explosive device planted by PKK terrorists detonates in southeastern Diyarbakir province.

Three soldiers were martyred and four injured on Tuesday when an improvised explosive device planted by PKK terrorists detonated in the southeastern province of Diyarbakir, according to the governor's office, Anadolu Agency reports.

The incident occurred during a Turkish operation against PKK terrorists in Diyarbakir’s Dicle district, the office said.

Two soldiers lost their lives at the scene.

Five soldiers, including two in serious condition, were sent to Selahaddin Eyyubi State Hospital, and one later succumbed to his wounds.

The PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- resumed its armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015.

Since then, it has been responsible for the deaths of more than 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians, including women and children.

News.Az

