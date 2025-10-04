3 top trending meme coins to watch and hold this October

+ ↺ − 16 px

The global cryptocurrency market is resilient, with meme coins driving speculation and cultural momentum. People are more interested in fresh community-driven buzz initiatives now that it's October.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Pudgy Penguins (PENGU), and MemeCore (M) are three tokens that stand out in October due to their movement and distinctiveness from other tokens on the market. These tokens are crucial to watch this month because they have a mix of community strength, unique tokenomics, and possible upside.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): Meme Culture Meets Blockchain Utility

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has quickly become among the most anticipated meme coins of 2025. Unlike typical meme tokens that rely solely on community hype, Little Pepe is launching as a dedicated Layer 2 blockchain built exclusively for memes and cultural projects. Its mission is bold: to become the fastest and cheapest ecosystem for meme coin creation while eliminating the dominance of sniper bots in early-stage launches.Currently in a $0.0022 per token presale, LILPEPE has attracted global attention through its ambitious reward campaigns. The $777K Giveaway offers 10 winners the chance to claim $77,000 worth of tokens, while the Mega Giveaway includes over 15 ETH in prizes, with top contributors and random buyers set to benefit. These reward structures are designed to build trust, encourage participation, and reward early adopters, a strategy that resonates strongly in today’s competitive meme coin market. Analysts suggest that the token could deliver huge returns from presale levels if LILPEPE reaches a $1 billion market cap after its exchange listings. For traders seeking a blend of meme-driven momentum and blockchain innovation, LILPEPE offers one of the most compelling narratives this October.

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU): A Community-Focused Meme Gem

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) has been a cultural mainstay in the NFT and meme token world for some time, and its token performance in 2025 is a testament to that. PENGU is worth $0.02837 and has a market valuation of nearly $1.78 billion. It has held up well even when the market as a whole has changed. Its trading volume of around $200 million in 24 hours demonstrates the significant impact of liquidity and community involvement on pushing the initiative forward. PENGU's price has decreased by 7.39% in the last few trades, but many traders view this as an opportunity to buy. The initiative is thriving due to its effective branding, strong relationships, and a community that fosters its continued growth naturally. As NFTs and meme tokens become further intertwined, PENGU’s hybrid model offers a competitive edge, suggesting further gains may follow as the market strengthens into Q4.

MemeCore (M): Building a Meme Ecosystem at Scale

MemeCore (M) stands out in October, carving out a reputation as an ecosystem-driven meme coin. Priced at $2.32 with a market cap of $2.41 billion, MemeCore targets the next phase of meme token adoption by integrating decentralized applications and gamified staking within its ecosystem. Its trading volume of $18.46 million signals steady investor interest, despite recent dips of nearly -8%. Unlike many meme tokens that rely purely on hype cycles, MemeCore takes a “meme utility” approach. It combines viral culture with real use cases, appealing to traders and developers. If adoption continues, MemeCore could expand beyond speculative trading into a long-term meme infrastructure play, similar to how Shiba Inu built its Shibarium ecosystem.

Conclusion

October’s meme coin watchlist highlights three tokens with strong narratives and community backing. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is emerging as the standout candidate for outsized returns, leveraging presale momentum and reward programs to create one of the most exciting launches of the year. Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) remains a stable cultural icon with deep liquidity and NFT synergy, while MemeCore (M) is carving its place as a utility-driven meme ecosystem. This October, these three tokens offer compelling opportunities for traders seeking meme coins with cultural traction and speculative upside. Among them, Little Pepe’s presale and upcoming exchange listings make it the token to watch closely for those aiming to ride the next wave of meme coin mania.

