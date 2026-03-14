Saudi air defenses down four drones

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Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense announced on Saturday that its air defense systems intercepted and destroyed four drones within the country's airspace, highlighting the kingdom's strong defensive preparedness.

The Ministry spokesman, Major General Turki al-Maliki, told the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) that three of the drones were neutralized over the Eastern Province, while one was shot down in the Al-Jawf region, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The announcement underscores escalating tensions in the region, as Iran continues to launch missile and drone attacks targeting several Arab countries, resulting in casualties and widespread infrastructure damage.

These incidents follow U.S. and Israeli military operations against Iran, which began 15 days ago.

News.Az