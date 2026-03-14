Microsoft to eliminate shader wait times in PC games

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Microsoft is tackling long delays caused by shader compilation during the launch of PC games. At Game Developers Conference 2026, the company showcased updates to its Advanced Shader Delivery (ASD) technology, designed to make game startups faster and smoother for PC players.

PC gamers often face multi-minute waits when starting a new game, as shaders, code that controls graphics effects, must be compiled for each player’s hardware. Unlike consoles, where shaders can be pre-optimized, PCs usually compile locally, causing delays, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

ASD solves this by creating a Pre-compiled Shader Database (PSDB) from a Shader Object State Database (SODB), which maps all game assets at the engine level. The PSDB downloads with the game and updates alongside new drivers, removing the need for repeated local compilation and dramatically reducing launch times.

After integrating ASD into its SDK last September and supporting the ROG Ally in October, Microsoft reported an 85% reduction in launch times for the game Avowed. This improvement is particularly valuable for handheld devices with limited battery life.

The technology is gaining traction across the PC ecosystem:

NVIDIA will support ASD on GeForce RTX cards later this year.

Intel is preparing a compatible driver.

Qualcomm will integrate ASD into Adreno X2 GPUs.

Epic Games is testing SODB and PSDB generation in Unreal Engine.

Microsoft has updated its API to make PSDB creation easier for large-scale games. Starting in May, developers can upload pre-compiled shaders via the Xbox Partner Center, initially for the Xbox app on PC, with plans to extend to all game stores.

With ASD, PC games will launch faster, graphics will load smoother, and waiting will become a thing of the past, transforming the experience for developers and gamers alike.

News.Az