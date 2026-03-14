Emirates, Qatar Airways see empty business cabins

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Flights operated by Emirates and Qatar Airways are reportedly flying with unusually low passenger numbers as regional tensions disrupt travel across the Middle East.

Passengers and aviation reports indicate that some long-haul flights are operating with large numbers of empty seats in first and business class, an uncommon situation for Gulf carriers known for high demand on premium routes, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The drop in passenger numbers comes amid heightened geopolitical tensions involving Iran, Israel, and the United States.

Security concerns and uncertainty around regional airspace have disrupted travel patterns across the Gulf. While some travelers remain stranded in parts of the region due to flight cancellations, others are avoiding transit hubs such as Dubai and Doha altogether.

As a result, airlines are seeing sharply reduced demand, even on routes that normally operate at high capacity.

One widely shared example involves an Emirates flight from Frankfurt Airport to Dubai International Airport.

The flight was operated using the Airbus A380, the world’s largest passenger aircraft, which can typically carry more than 460 passengers.

However, passengers reported that only about 50 travelers were onboard, leaving most of the aircraft empty.

Emirates’ A380 first class cabin normally includes private suites and onboard shower spas, which passengers usually must book in advance due to demand. On this particular flight, reports suggested the entire first-class section was empty.

Passengers traveling with Qatar Airways through Hamad International Airport in Doha have reported similar experiences.

Some travelers shared videos showing almost empty business class cabins, with individuals occupying entire sections normally filled with premium passengers.

Despite rumors circulating online, reports claiming that flights are operating with only one pilot or a single flight attendant are inaccurate. International aviation safety regulations require minimum crew numbers that cannot be reduced below mandatory limits.

Large aircraft flying with very low passenger loads is rare but can happen during major disruptions such as security crises, sudden travel scares, or geopolitical conflicts.

Airlines including Emirates and Qatar Airways operate some of the busiest long-haul networks in global aviation, and their premium cabins are typically among the most in demand.

For now, reduced passenger demand means that a small number of travelers are experiencing an unusually quiet flying experience—with entire premium cabins sometimes to themselves.

Industry analysts expect passenger demand to recover once regional conditions stabilize and travel confidence returns.

News.Az