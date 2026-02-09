30 killed in Nigeria truck crash
At least 30 people were killed after an overloaded truck carrying passengers and goods crashed in Nigeria's northwestern state of Kano, local authorities said Sunday.
Many others were injured after the driver lost control of the vehicle while traveling on a highway, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
The truck veered off the road and crashed at Kwanar Barde, a village in the Gezawa local government area, on Sunday morning, Bature Dawakin-Tofa, a spokesman for the governor of Kano State, told Xinhua over the telephone, attributing the incident to "reckless driving."
Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf described the incident as "unfortunate," and directed local health authorities to provide free and timely medical services to survivors.
Deadly road accidents occur frequently in Nigeria, often caused by overloading, bad road conditions and reckless driving.
By Faig Mahmudov