'32 Daesh terrorists killed' in northern Syria

At least 32 Daesh terrorists were killed in northern Syria in the last 24 hours as part of the ongoing Operation Euphrates Shield, according to a Turkish General Staff statement released on Friday.

Also, 119 Daesh targets, including the terror group’s shelters, headquarters, defense positions and vehicles had been hit by Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters with Turkish army’s support during the same time period, the statement said, according to Anadolu Agency.

Turkish Air force also hit 21 Daesh targets in Syria’s Al-Bab and Bzagah regions, including control points, shelters, headquarters and vehicles used by the terrorists.

The Turkish army is supporting FSA fighters in liberating Al-Bab, a strategic city for Daesh, from the terrorist group. Friday marks the 136th day since the city was surrounded in order to liberate it.

The statement also said 43 mines and 2,757 improvised explosives had been defused since the start of the operation on Aug. 24.

The Turkey-led Operation Euphrates Shield began in late August to improve security, support coalition forces, and eliminate the terror threat along the Turkish border using FSA fighters backed by Turkish artillery and jets.

