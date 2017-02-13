32 killed in Taiwan tour bus accident

+ ↺ − 16 px

A tour bus with 44 local people aboard flipped over the guardrail on Highway 5 in New Taipei City around 9 p.m. Monday. 32 people are reported killed and 12 injured, according to the National Fire Agency, APA reports quoting Taiwan News.

The one-day tour group of local elderly people set off from Taipei on Monday morning for a daytrip to Wuling Farm to see cherry blossom, reported the Chinese-language Apple Daily. The accident was reportedly attributed to overspeed and fatigued driving while the driver attempted to make a turn to get to the Highway 3 from 5.

At least 30 people were pronounced dead at the scene, and another two were declared dead at Taipei Municipal Wanfang Hospital.

The one-day trip is organized by a Taipei-based Butterflies Love Flowers Travel Agency, which appeared in the newspaper last year as one of its tour buses packed with 30 locals was hit by a falling boulder while traveling across the Central Cross-Island Highway, leaving one dead and three injured.

News.Az

News.Az