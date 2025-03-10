32 people rescued after North Sea oil tanker-cargo ship collision

More than 30 people have been reported injured following a shipping collision off the coast of England on Monday.

The collision occurred in the North Sea about 10 miles off the coast of East Yorkshire County, closest to the city of Hull, between the American-flagged Stena Immaculate oil tanker and the Portuguese-flagged Solong cargo vessel, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Thirty-two people from the ships involved have since been brought ashore to the port town of Grimsby, in Lincolnshire County.

The BBC reported that according to the ship tracking site MarineTraffic, the Stena Immaculate, carrying jet fuel, was anchored when it was struck by the Solong at around 9:48 a.m. local time.

All crew members of the Stena are said to have survived, but details regarding the crew of Solong have not been announced.

Lifeboats and air support were called in to assist with the situation. The condition of those injured has not been announced.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined, but heavy fog was reported to be present at the time of the incident. Videos show the ships have both been set ablaze.