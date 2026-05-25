Iran executes man over January protests

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian media reported on Monday that a man was executed in connection with the nationwide protests that swept the country in January.

The judiciary’s Mizan news agency identified the man as Abbas Akbari Feyzabadi, saying he was convicted of carrying out “acts of violence” against security forces and public facilities in the central city of Isfahan, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu agency.

The judiciary also released videos it said were related to the attacks.

Iran witnessed widespread protests beginning in December 2025 following a sharp depreciation of the Iranian rial against US dollar. The demonstrations intensified in early January amid growing economic pressure and political tensions.

Iranian officials said 3,117 people were killed in the protests, while some human rights organizations have estimated the death toll at up to 7,000. No official figures, however, were provided about the number of detainees or executions related to the protests.

Iranian authorities have acknowledged public discontent but accused the US and Israel of seeking to exploit the unrest through sanctions and pressure to incite instability to justify foreign interference and regime change.

News.Az