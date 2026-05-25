Turkiye's Karsan self-driving bus hit by tram on first day in Sweden

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An ambitious trial of driverless public transport in Sweden got off to a bumpy start on Monday after a self-driving bus was rear-ended by a city tram just one hour into its very first passenger-carrying trip.

The vehicle, a Level-4 autonomous e-ATAK electric bus manufactured by Turkish automotive company Karsan, unexpectedly slammed on its brakes in the middle of traffic in Gothenburg. The following tram was unable to stop in time, striking the rear of the bus, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Fortunately, the public transit operator confirmed that nobody was hurt in the low-speed collision.

"The bus braked and was hit by the tram," said Patrik Chi, a spokesperson for Västtrafik, the regional public transport authority managing the trial. He noted that while the autonomous vehicle had been running test loops without commuters since late March, Monday marked the official rollout for ticketed passengers.

Safety Protocols in Place: Despite driving autonomously, the bus was not entirely alone. Under Swedish regulations, a trained safety driver was stationed behind the wheel, fully prepared to take physical control of the vehicle if an emergency occurred.

Footage broadcasted on Sweden's public television network, SVT, displayed minor exterior damage to the back of the bus. Ironically, the video highlighted a large safety warning printed across the vehicle's rear bumper that read: "Keep distance! The bus may brake sharply."

News.Az