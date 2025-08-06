3.5-magnitude earthquake shakes Inland Empire, felt across Southern California

+ ↺ − 16 px

A magnitude 3.5 earthquake struck Rialto, California at 4:54 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The quake was centered one mile from Fontana, two miles from San Bernardino and Muscoy, and three miles from Rancho Cucamonga, at a depth of 3.6 miles, News.Az reports, citing The Los Angeles Times.

Weak shaking was felt across the Inland Empire, with some reports as far south as San Clemente.

This marks the fifth earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater in the area over the past 10 days. On average, California and Nevada experience about 234 earthquakes of this size annually.

Residents who felt the tremor are encouraged to report their experience to the USGS.

