Czech Prime Minister to visit Azerbaijan

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The Czech Embassy in Azerbaijan has officially announced the dates for Prime Minister Andrej Babiš' visit to Azerbaijan, according to the diplomatic mission.

The politician will be on a three-day visit to Azerbaijan on April 26-28, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Andrej Babiš' upcoming visit to Azerbaijan was announced earlier this year.

The trip is regional in nature, with the Czech prime minister also visiting Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

During this visit, the prime minister will be accompanied by First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade of the Czech Republic Karel Havlíček, as well as a representative delegation of Czech entrepreneurs.

The trip's program includes business forums, thematic seminars, and networking events in both B2B and B2G formats.

The purpose of these meetings is to facilitate the establishment of new business contacts and expand cooperation with the business community of the host countries.

News.Az